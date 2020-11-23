Luxury timepiece with brief parts of Professor Hawking’s history

A LUXURY watchmaker in Henley has released a new collection to commemorate the life of Professor Stephen Hawking.

Bremont, which is based off Marlow Road, has been working with the family of the physicist, who died in 2018 aged 76, to create the Bremont Hawking Limited Edition Collection.

The watch contains four oak discs inlaid into the back taken from the desk at which Prof Hawking contemplated the mysteries of the universe and some meteorite to symbolise the cosmos.

There is also an etching of stars from the night sky in Oxford on January 8, 1942, the date that he was born.

Nick English, who co-founded the company with his brother Giles, said: “Prof Hawking was arguably one of the most pre-eminent scientists of the last 100 years. We wanted to celebrate this incredible man’s life and his fascinating relationship with time.

“His pioneering approach to popular science, alongside his tremendous curiosity and courage, make him a fondly remembered British icon.”

Giles English said: “It has been a real honour working closely with the Hawking family who founded the Stephen Hawking Foundation, which facilitates cosmological research as well as support for those who live with motor neurone disease.

“Part of the proceeds from these watches will be going directly to the charity.

“The story has added personal significance for myself and Nick with our father having been very aware of Stephen Hawking after they’d been to St Albans School together, a couple of years apart, and followed the same path to Cambridge University.”

A total of 388 stainless steel and black dial watches will be made as well as 88 in rose gold with a black dial and 88 in white gold with a blue dial.

The numbers refer to 1988, the year in which Prof Hawking’s A Brief History of Time was published.

There will also be 88 women’s watches which will be stainless steel with a matte polished bracelet and a dial made from meteorite with polished nickel hands.

A hand-finished “black-hole” automatic rotor can be seen through its open case back.

Prof Hawking’s son Tim said: “The wood sample in the timepiece originates from a William & Mary slope-front bureau desk drawer thought to date back to the early 18th century. My father’s paternal grandmother received it as a gift upon her retirement as headmistress from a school she had founded for girls in Boroughbridge, Yorkshire.

“It was given to my father in 1975 upon his return to the UK after his year’s visiting fellowship to Caltech, Pasadena, and would remain with him until his death.

“My father’s work was primarily theoretical. Nevertheless, he was a person who placed great value on precision craftsmanship and the interplay of design and technology.

“This antique desk was a most treasured possession… and the Hawking family are delighted that its legacy may live on further now in the Hawking-Bremont timepieces.”

Bremont is set to open its new base off Reading Road, near Sheephouse Farm, early next year.