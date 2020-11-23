Monday, 23 November 2020

Sheriff’s supper date

THERE was at least one person who was happy that Nomad’s annual meeting took place virtually this year.

The Henley youth and community project held the meeting via Zoom on Monday.

Guest Amanda Ponsonby, the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, who lives in Chipping Norton, praised the charity’s work.

She also told everyone that her husband was delighted that she was still at home “because his supper’s going to be on the table”.

