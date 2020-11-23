Toy run off

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
Monday, 23 November 2020
ORGANISERS of this year’s Christmas motorcycle toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital are appealing for people to donate online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Paula Isaac and David Eggleton, of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, say that because of the restrictions they cannot visit the hospital as normal.
Instead, they want to donate money so the hospital can then buy gifts for the children on the wards.
To make a donation, visit
www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/
donate/donate-to-oxford-childrens-hospital/30/
creditcard
