Man admits robbing boy

A MAN has admitted robbing an 11-year-old boy of £10 in Henley.

Levi Dakin, 23, also admitted trying to take a mobile phone from another 11-year-old boy in Reading Road, Henley, on August 4.

Dakin, from Maidenhead, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday and is due to be sentenced on January 15. He had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.

