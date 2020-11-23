Man admits robbing boy

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
Monday, 23 November 2020
A MAN has admitted robbing an 11-year-old boy of £10 in Henley.
Levi Dakin, 23, also admitted trying to take a mobile phone from another 11-year-old boy in Reading Road, Henley, on August 4.
Dakin, from Maidenhead, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday and is due to be sentenced on January 15. He had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.
23 November 2020
