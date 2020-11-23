Follow Jesus’ path to self-giving love

THOSE of you who are looking forward to seeing the back of 2020 will be heartened to know that the church’s year is already rapidly drawing to a close.

This coming Sunday is the last Sunday of the year, the Feast of Christ the King, before the new year begins on the first Sunday of Advent (November 29).

The Feast of Christ the King is a 20th century addition to the calendar — a relatively recent innovation — and in proclaiming the kingship of Christ, it invites us to reflect on such words as sovereignty, rule, power and judgement in the light of the gospel.

When we reflect on the life and teaching of Jesus, and most especially on the cross, with its inscription proclaiming Jesus’ kingship, it becomes clear that the reign of Christ the King is by human standards a topsy-turvy business.

On the cross, Jesus’ religious project ends in apparent failure; His disciples’ hopes of a liberating warrior king are brutally dashed; in human terms He is, in the ugly modern word, a loser.

But it is precisely here, in this ultimate contradiction of all of our human ideas of power and authority, that Jesus’ kingship revealed.

The kingship of Jesus has nothing to do with the ostentatious display of power of the absolutist monarch, nor with the vain posturing of the demagogue. The nature of Jesus’ kingship is revealed in the self-offering of the cross. Jesus’ kingship is based not on human power but on divine love.

The rule of Christ the King is gentle, but it is far from undemanding. Contemplating Christ the King, we open ourselves both to Jesus’ demand that we should be transformed and to Jesus’ power to transform us. For the self-giving love of the cross becomes the pattern for our own lives and for the life of the church.

God knows how often Christians as individuals, and the church as a whole, have chosen fantasies of human power over the stark ways of divine love.

But the costs of the delusions of power are perhaps more clear now than they have ever been, both within the church and in the world at large: there is no better time to pledge ourselves anew to the topsy-turvy, gentle yet demanding rule of Christ the King and to seek to follow in His path of self-giving love.