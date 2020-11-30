Monday, 30 November 2020

Suspect pair

TWO men have been reported to police for acting suspiciously.

They were seen in Ancastle Green, Henley, and in Shiplake on November 10 and again in Ancastle Green on Sunday.

The men spotted wandering around flats and garages and ran off when disturbed by a dog walker.

They then drove off in a silver Audi.

