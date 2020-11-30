Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
PLANS to replace a bungalow in Wootton Road, Henley, with a two-storey house have been opposed by town councillors.
Neighbour Luke Thompson, whose property in Greys Road is adjacent, told a council planning committee meeting that the height and size of the new property would make it overbearing.
30 November 2020
More News:
Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
POLL: Have your say