New round of flu jabs

THE next set of patients at the Bell Surgery in Henley are set to receive a free flu jab.

The extended vaccination programme will focus on those aged 50 to 64 with clinics over several weeks, starting on Tuesday.

Eligible patients will be sent a text or may be contacted by telephone. The surgery, which has already vaccinated more than 2,500 patients this year, has strict procedures to keep visitors safe, including wearing face masks and visors and limiting the time people spend at the surgery.

Patients will be given a specific appointment time and must stick to this.