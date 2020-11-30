Walkway re-opens

THE walkway between Falaise Square and the King’s Road car park in Henley has re-opened to the public.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land, has finished building new shop units at its Gardiner Place development, off Market Place.

The first of these has been occupied by Majestic Wines, which was set to open yesterday (Thursday).

The development also includes 14 two- and three-bedroom flats which are now on the market.

Construction started early last year but was held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Catalyst director Ilan Goldman said: “We’re delighted to announce completion, which is a fantastic milestone for the team and the wider town.

“It has been completed in the face of covid-19 and will open up the heart of the town centre.

“We’re are in discussions with a number of further occupiers.”

Majestic Wines’ chief executive John Colley said: “We’ve been hoping to enter Henley for a number of years so finding the right location was vital.

“This is our first new opening in five years and we couldn’t be more excited for our arrival in this vibrant, beautiful town.”