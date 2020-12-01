Sign comes down at historic hotel before £3m refurb

THIS is the moment the main sign at an historic Henley hotel was taken down.

The Red Lion, which is on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, is to be renamed The Relais Henley following its sale.

It is due to re-open in time for next year’s Henley Royal Regatta after a £3 million refurbishment.

A team from First Demolition Services erected scaffolding outside the hotel entrance and carefully removed the old sign, which was showing signs of wear.

Florin Tocu and Veronel Balaban used a crowbar to prise the sign from the brickwork, supervised by site manager Ioan Ivanciu.

The red lion statue above the entrance archway will stay in place and be painted gold.

The Grade II listed building has been bought from MG Hotels by Grace Leo, an international hotel consultant, in conjunction with Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll.

Ms Leo said: “As with any business or retail shop that changes hands, bringing down the old name is usually a signal that the ownership or management has moved on and to watch this space.

“This is precisely the case for the Red Lion Hotel and as the new owner and operator, our intention is to give a new look, feel and freshness to the image of the property.

“Since our arrival in Henley seven weeks ago, we have been truly impressed with the kindness and support we have found in the local community.

“So far the works are progressing on schedule. We will offer 42 refurbished bedrooms with a new bathroom and a branded food and beverage concept that is casual yet of a high standard.

“With changing ways of working as a result of the pandemic, we will offer plenty of space for those who wish to work not far from home in a comfortable and convivial setting, meet business associates or friends, or simply relax and enjoy our hospitality.”

The dining area, which is currently near the entrance, will be moved into the Regatta Suite.

The new restaurant will have an open deck into the hotel courtyard, where the chef can grow herbs and vegetables.

Ms Leo, who has spent her career in the luxury hotel industry, added: “My business partner and I have chosen to rebrand the Hotel as The Relais Henley to provide a sense of place to the name.

“Relais is the French word for Coaching Inn, which seems appropriate for an establishment that has traded over 350 years as such.

“As part of our marketing research, we discovered that the Red Lion name is associated with pubs all over the country — to be precise, there are 656 pubs in the UK under that name.

“This does not support our cause in trying to create a hospitality environment that aspires to be a luxury lifestyle experience perfectly fitted to Henley.”

She added: “We are keeping the signs until the end of our renovation work, close to the re-opening of the hotel hopefully sometime in June. We will not discard them.

“If the town deems that the Red Lion suspended plaque has historical and sentimental significance, I am more than happy to donate this to the River & Rowing Museum.”