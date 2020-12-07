Competition winner delighted to win locally sourced turkey

THE winner of this year’s Christmas turkey competition is Victoria Heriot from Henley.

Mrs Heriot, who lives in Valley Road, correctly answered that Barry Wagner took over the running of award-winning butchers Gabriel Machin in 2015.

She wins a 6kg turkey together with a range of traditional trimmings.

The trimmings are 24 chipolatas, 24 rashers of bacon, a 200g jar of goose fat and a 250g jar of cranberry sauce. The prize has a total value of £90.

Mrs Heriot, who lives with her husband Andrew and children Xanthe, 12, who attends Gillotts School, and Cameron, 10, a pupil at Valley Road Primary School, said she was pleased to win.

It will be the first time the family has celebrated Christmas as just the four of them because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Heriot said: “I’m surprised and delighted. It’s the first time will be spending Christmas just the four of us so it’s nice to have a local turkey.

“We normally go to either my mum or Andrew’s parents, who are local, so we take it in turns.

“I’ve entered for the last four or five years and it’s the first time I’ve won. It’s fantastic.”

Based in Market Place, Gabriel Machin has been running since the late 19th century and as well as meat it sells game and fresh fish.

Since 2015 it has been owned by Mr Wagner who took over from Ian Blandford, who had run the business for 14 years.

Machin’s turkeys are so popular that people queue outside the shop to collect their orders every year. The turkeys come from Starveall Farm in Upton, while Machin’s geese are from Peach Croft Farm in Abingdon.