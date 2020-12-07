Mayor visits runners-up in Christmas card competition

THE Mayor of Henley visited the runners-up in his Christmas card competition at school.

The winner was Anna Brandis, 10, a pupil at Sacred Heart Primary School. Her reward was to help the Mayor Ken Arlett switch on Henley’s Christmas lights.

Councillor Arlett went to Valley Road Primary School to present certificates and gifts to second-placed Sebastian Sheldon and third-placed Isabelle Carruthers.

The year two children were rehearsing a play in the school hall when he arrived.

Sebastian, seven, who lives in Henley with his parents, Laura Gatr and Nigel Sheldon, and brother, Otto, three, said: “I was happy when I found out I had come in second place out of the whole of Henley. I like drawing, I like to draw jungles and forests as well — I would like to take part again next year.”

Mrs Gatr said: “We are really proud of him, especially as it was done at school and we didn’t even see the drawing until he brought it home with his certificate.

“It will be something to remember in the future — a photo with the Mayor wearing a mask.”

Isabelle, six, who lives in Henley with her parents, Robert and Julia, and siblings, Alexander, four, and nine-month-old Camilla, said: “I like drawing. I like to draw butterflies and unicorns. I sketched over a picture of a unicorn and it looked like a horse but I added a horn and it made it into a unicorn.”

Mr Curruthers said: “We are just so incredibly proud of her. She has such a passion for drawing and sketching and art. It’s really nice that someone has recognised how good she is.”

Headteacher Tim Coulson said: “I was absolutely delighted to have two winners at the school. It’s a great competition and it was lovely have the Mayor in the school and have that sense of normality.”

The Mayor then went to Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road to see fourth-placed Poppy Sheppard, six, and present her with a certificate and box of chocolates.

Poppy drew Christmas trees in front of a rainbow, which was inspired by her mother, who works for the NHS.

She said: “It took two days to draw. I was excited when the Mayor came and my friends all watched over Zoom. They all said ‘Poppy’s back’ when I came back to the classroom.”

Poppy lives in Henley with her parents, Kalli and Spencer, and brother, Oscar, 10.

Mrs Sheppard said: “Poppy loves drawing and arts and crafts and we were really pleased she was picked. She drew a rainbow as I work for the NHS and after the year we’ve all had she wanted to do something to honour it. She did a great first drawing but there was a spelling mistake so she did a second one. She has got a good eye for it which she certainlt didn’t get from me!”