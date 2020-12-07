Plan appeal dismissed

AN appeal lodged over the refusal of plans to use an extension at a property in Deanfield Avenue, Henley as a terrace has been dismissed.

Planning permission was granted in December 2019 for a part single and part two-storey side extension, a single storey ground floor rear extension and rear basement extension with a walkway on its roof served by an external staircase.

An application was then submitted to allow the whole of the roof of the basement extension to be used as a terrace and to add a second staircase to the east side of the terrace.

This was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council in April.

Iain Franklin appealed and this has now been turned down by a planning inspector.

In the ruling, the inspector said the development would facilitate a “detrimental increase” in the level and nature of the overlooking compared to the existing and permitted situation.

He concluded that it would have an “unacceptably harmful effect on the living conditions of the neighbouring occupiers with particular reference to privacy”.