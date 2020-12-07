Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

False alarm over tree trimming

False alarm over tree trimming

PARKS wardens from Henley Town Council were called out amid reports that private contractors were lopping its trees without permission.

Concerned dog walkers alerted councillors, including Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, when they saw the work being carried out at the southern boundary of Gillotts Corner Field, which the council owns and has designated as a town green.

Workmen in a cherry-picker crane were using a chainsaw to severely cut back branches on about five mature trees, thought to be mainly oaks.

The onlookers believed the trees were on the council’s land and that the workmen were cutting back branches because they were overhanging the boundary of the private field next door, which they feared would cause permanent damage.

But the council’s parks services team confirmed the trees belonged to the neighbouring landowner, who was entitled to carry out the work.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the town’s recreation and amenities committee, said she didn’t know why the work had been done but in some cases drastic paring was necessary to protect a tree’s long-term health.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33