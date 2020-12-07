Campaigners urge MP to back climate change Bill

CAMPAIGNERS are calling on John Howell to support proposed legislation to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.

Greener Henley wants the Henley MP and his Conservative colleagues in Oxfordshire to back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

It has joined the CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire, a new group working to raise awareness of the emergency and the Bill, which will be discussed at a virtual meeting next Friday (December 11).

Greener Henley says national action is needed to bring about change and has invited Mr Howell to join the meeting to discuss the climate-nature emergency and how the Bill will address this.

Patrick Fleming, treasurer of Greener Henley, said: “It’s being proposed by our one Green MP, Caroline Lucas.

“It’s likely to win some support from the Lib-Dems and Labour but at the moment there are very few, if any, Conservative MPs behind it.

“What we want to do is explain to them what it is Caroline Lucas and the team are trying to achieve with this Bill and, actually, it’s important for the country, our county and for our town.

“We want to persuade John Howell that for the good of his constituents, he should support this Bill. It’s very important we lobby him and get him to understand just how important this is to us.”

Mr Fleming said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was focusing on “high-tech” solutions to tackle climate change but the real answer required fundamental change by everyone.

He said: “It’s not just about capturing carbon and trying to have business as usual.

“What this Bill is aiming at is how we live our lives and being mindful of the damage we’re doing to the planet and what we need to do to rectify that so we can live more responsibly.

“There are certain things like the Agriculture Bill and the Energy Bill, going through Parliament at the moment, where the Government is doing something but what we’re saying is it’s not enough.

“We can’t afford to be going at the pace we are at the moment. We need to be going faster.”

Greener Henley says the Bill offers a bold new approach to dealing urgently with the climate-nature emergency and seeks to enshrine the UK’s Paris Agreement on climate change commitments into law.

The group says it would:

• Ensure that the UK reduces greenhouse gas emissions in line with its legal obligations to limit global heating to 1.5C.

• Account for our entire carbon footprint in calculating emissions.

• Protect nature and actively conserve ecosystems to reverse the decline in biodiversity.

• Empower ordinary people to have a real say on solutions in a citizens’ assembly.

Next week’s meeting will mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement.

It will be an opportunity for everyone to understand more about the Bill and to ask questions of the experts. It will take the form of a panel discussion including MPs, scientists and members of the team behind the Bill.

A scientist will present the case for the Bill and people will have the opportunity to respond.

All six Oxfordshire MPs are being invited to attend together with businesses, representatives of schools, charities, youth, environmental and community groups and members of the public,

The panel of experts will include Clare Shakya, director of the International Institute for Environment and Development, Professor Nick Eyre, professor of energy and climate policy at the University of Oxford, Estelle Bailey, chief executive of the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, and Mike Barry, former sustainability director at Marks & Spencer.

Mr Barry, who lives in Henley, said: “The UK has much to be proud of in the way it has commenced the decarbonisation of its economy.

“But these important first steps should not make us complacent. The climate crisis, even with ‘just’ one degree C of heating, is unfolding far faster and with greater impact than we could ever imagine.”

He said that with the United Nations Climate Change Conference due to take place in Glasgow next year, the UK had an opportunity to “accelerate the transition to a net zero society and supporting economy, in doing so not just demonstrating moral leadership but also seizing the enormous economic opportunity of green growth”.

Greener Henley has set up a petition calling on Mr Howell to support the Bill. To sign it, visit https://bit.ly/39t38jt or to attend the meeting visit, https://bit.ly/36mQlx2

Mr Howell said he could not attend the meeting because he had an important Council of Europe meeting where there would be voting.

He added: “As for the Bill, I have every sympathy with what they are trying to achieve. I think climate change is the all-important issue of our generation but I don’t think this bill approaches it in the right way.

“When the citizens’ assembly was tried in Canada it failed to produce a result that achieved anything.

“There are many errors with the Bill, which is not surprising. As it stands, it is an imperfect way of tackling this problem and I think imperfections have damaged the Bill beyond recovery.

“I’m not going to vote for it because I think the imperfections make it the wrong Bill to support.

“Besides which, you have got to look at what we’re already doing and achieving and the enormous successes we have had.

“The amount of electricity produced from renewable resources now is a fantastic achievement.

“The answer is to carry on doing all the things we’re doing and to continue delivering.”