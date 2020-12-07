Levelling out

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
HENLEY Town Council has agreed to spend £3,400 on resurfacing the pathway at the Leichlingen Pavilion.
Contractors replacing paving slabs around the building found the pathway to the toddler playground was not level.
The council has now asked the company to resurface the path as well to prevent rainwater running off and creating pools.
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say