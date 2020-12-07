Monday, 07 December 2020

Levelling out

HENLEY Town Council has agreed to spend £3,400 on resurfacing the pathway at the Leichlingen Pavilion.

Contractors replacing paving slabs around the building found the pathway to the toddler playground was not level.

The council has now asked the company to resurface the path as well to prevent rainwater running off and creating pools.

