Resolution solution

JOHN HOWELL hopes to change the law so organisations can issue apologies without being held liable for the incident which prompted them.

The Henley MP introduced a private members’ Bill, called the Apologies Bill, in the Commons and it has its first reading on Tuesday.

Mr Howell says it would add an “element of civility” to public discussion and help people resolve disputes without going to court though they would still have this right.

Mr Howell, who is chairman of a cross-party Parliamentary group on alternative dispute resolution, says the Bill is needed in England and Wales to match legislation in Scotland.

He said: “I’m convinced that most people don’t want to start by taking the organisation they have a complaint with to the cleaners.

“They require a decent apology and one thing that prevents this is lawyers advising that it cannot be given because it creates a liability.

“The change is very significant for a number of organisations. including the NHS.

“I think the whole dispute over Grenfell Tower, for example, would have taken a different character had proper apologies been allowed at the beginning.”

Similar laws exist in Canada, America and Australia.