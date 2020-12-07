Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brushed off

PLANS to convert a former Henley dental practice into two flats have been recommended for refusal.

The town council opposes the scheme by Jonathan Parkinson, who owns the Montreal Terrace unit in Reading Road. He also wants to add a single-storey rear extension.

Councillors said the town was losing too many employment sites to housing.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33