Shoppers urged to think local for festive presents

MORE than 20 businesses are taking part in Henley’s digital living advent calendar.

The initiative, which began on Wednesday as the second national lockdown ended, will run until Christmas Eve.

Each participating business will have an offer for customers which will be revealed on their “day”. Some will also be raising money for charity.

Shoppers need to visit the

visit-henley.com website, click on the day and the business and offer will be revealed.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said traders would need custom in the final three weeks before Christmas after such a difficult year for retail.

The council is marketing the town as a festive shopping destination and has adopted the slogan “Support Henley” following the cancellation of the Christmas festival.

During December there will be late night shopping, live music and an “elf” trail for children.

Ms Barnett said: “We have 23 business taking part in the calendar. The idea is to encourage footfall to the retailers.

“It’s a different business every day. People can click on the window and the offer for that day will appear.

“We’re delighted we have been able to create a campaign for Christmas which can be enjoyed by residents and visitors and supports Henley.

“I’d like to thank the team and retailers for pulling together and producing such a comprehensive campaign and getting behind Support Henley. We now just need residents to do the same thing.”

The Henley Pet Shop in Bell Street is running a pet portrait competition for children up to age 14 for its advent day, December 21.

Children have to submit a painting or drawing of a pet on a piece of paper no bigger than A5 to the shop before Saturday, December 19.

Entries will be displayed in the shop and customers will vote for a winner on the night. The prize will be a voucher or hamper.

For the “elf” trail children have to find the elves hidden in eight shops in town. Each one has a letter that together spells a festive word.

When your child has the word, write it down and post their entry at Father Christmas’s post box on the steps of the town hall by December 22. The winner will be selected the following day. Prizes will be provided by the new Mr Simms sweetshop in Bell Street.

The trail is sponsored by Delegate Office and Conference Services.

Maps can be collected from a table outside the town hall. Late night shopping will be held on Thursdays, December 10 and 17 until 7.30pm.

The Henley window display competition will have a theme of Christmas in Henley and the results will be revealed on Monday.

Every retailer who has made an effort to decorate their window will be entered automatically.

The competition will be judged by Mayor and Mayoress Ken ad Dorothy Arlett, Ms Barnett, Richard Rodway, of THP Solicitors, and Carolyn Molyneux, of Delegate Office & Conference Services.

Charter markets will be held on first three Thursdays of December and there will a farmers’ market on December 12 when there will be a competition for the best-dressed trader and stall. This will be judged by the Mayor.

Throughout this month live music will be provided by the Salvation Army band as well as Chasing Deer and the Incredible Ants.

The musicians will be outside in either Duke Street, Bell Street or Falaise Square.

On Saturday, December 19, singer Charis Anne Luke will perform and the Henley Choral Society will perform at 1.30pm and 3.30pm in Falaise Square.

There will also be a chestnut stall in town throughout December.

The council’s “town ranger” Trish Rae will be on hand to help with queues and organisation.

The Henley Lions will once again be bringing Santa’s sleigh to Henley and Shiplake, beginning next week.

Santa’s Grotto, organised by Paula Price-Davies and Tom Ryan, of Tipi Events, will take place at the Spice Merchant restaurant in Thames Side on Monday, December 21 from 10am to 6pm.

The grotto is sponsored by Invesco and Henley Self Storage, meaning that entry is free and every child will receive a goody bag, and will be raising money for the Chiltern Centre.

The restaurant will be serving nibbles and mulled wine and there will be live entertainment. Volunteers from the charity will be running a raffle and taking donations.

Support has also been provided by Zzoomm, Interface, Kench & Co, Hobbs of Henley and Vintage Look.

The Hambleden Valley railway nativity will take place on the Fawley Hill Estate on Sunday.

This includes a traditional nativity play on the platform of Somersham station, which is part of the estate’s miniature railway.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own angels, shepherds and animals to take part in the play.

There will also be a Christmas market, with stalls selling antiques, crafts, decorations and refreshments as well as a gingerbread house workshop for children.

Gates open at noon. Donations will be divided between the Chiltern Centre in Henley and Fawley church.

Henley Children’s Theatre will stage its Christmas production, Babes in the Wood, at Fawley Hill from December 21 to 23 with two performances a day.

A Christmas market will take place at Leander Club from December 16 to 20.

The 30th annual Christmas festival was due to be held in the town centre on November 27 but was cancelled because of the pandemic.