Monday, 07 December 2020

Waiting list for 16 homes

Artist's impression of the finished Gardiner Place development

A “HANDFUL” of the flats at Gardiner Place are now under offer with more than 100 potential buyers on a waiting list.

There are six three-bedroom flats and 10 with two bedrooms, most with two bathrooms, including an en-suite, across two blocks named Albert House and Elizabeth House. The asking prices range from £430,000 to £815,000.

Mr Goldman said there had been strong interest from first-time buyers because of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s stamp duty holiday on properties worth less than £500,000 and the fact that half are available under the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

There were going to be 14 flats initially but last month Catalyst was granted planning permission to create two more in a first-floor space which was going to be a restaurant or café but the idea fell through.

