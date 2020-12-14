Developer denies ‘financial disaster’ claims

A GOVERNMENT agency behind plans for a proposed “new town” has hit back at claims it would be a financial disaster for taxpayers.

Homes England wants to build 3,000 homes at Chalgrove Airfield.

The development would also include two primary schools, a secondary school, sixth-form college, shops, a healthcare hub, community and leisure facilities and parks as well as 40,000 sq m of employment space.

The site is included in South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan, which was expected to be approved yesterday (Thursday) and will provide a requirement for 23,550 new homes to be built by the year 2035.

A independent planning inspector has approved the document.

Campaign group Chalgrove Shield has objected to the development, claiming that it would be “a financial disaster”.

In a statement, it said: “Homes England has already spent more than £10million on this site and is yet to have any planning application approved.

“Aspinall Verdi, a consultancy that prepared a viability report for the council, has demonstrated that the site is not financially viable.”

But Ken Glendinning, project director Homes England, said: “We do not accept the claims presented by Chalgrove Shield.

“As part of the examination, the costs and infrastructure requirements have been considered by the inspector. These have also been tested by an independent viability assessment commissioned by South Oxfordshire District Council, the most recent update of this was in July.

“There is currently a planning application with the council. Where concerns have been raised in relation to the detail of this application, we are discussing these with the relevant authorities and will provide further information if required.”

The statement from the campaign group added: “The inspector has approved a plan that will provide homes in an unsuitable and unsustainable location and South Oxfordshire residents will be the ones who pay for this unforgivable error — if indeed it goes ahead.

“That is far from guaranteed — there are still numerous fundamental planning issues to overcome even if the taxpayer ‘magic money tree’ can be squeezed dry.”

Mr Glendinning said the inspector had concluded that the local plan, including the Chalgrove Airfield allocation, was sound and met the necessary legal and policy requirements.

“[He] is clear that the Chalgrove allocation is suitable, sustainable and deliverable and will bring significant benefits for South Oxfordshire.”

In October a letter signed by 23 parishes and two South Oxfordshire district councillors opposed to the development was sent to Henley MP John Howell.

The parishes said they would be “materially affected” by the development, which would increase the population of Chalgrove from 2,700 to 9,800.

Mr Howell said there was nothing he could do about the choice of the site for new housing.