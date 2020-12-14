Shops happy to see return of customers

RETAILERS in Henley are delighted to be welcoming back customers after the second coronavirus lockdown ended.

Non-essential businesses which were forced to close on November 5 were able to re-open on Wednesday last week.

Many reported being busy since then and said they were feeling confident about the final two weeks of trade before Christmas.

Some took advantage of the late-night shopping evening on Thursday but were disappointed by the response in poor weather.

Laurence Morris, of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “Wednesday was a good opening day and it certainly looks like the locals are wanting to support businesses.

“It’s impossible to compare with previous years because the situation is entirely different. From my perspective, we’re going to be okay.

“We stayed open for the late-night shopping and we did have a few sales but it certainly wasn’t as busy as maybe the shops would have liked. The message to people is to please keep supporting local businesses as it’s really important.”

Denise Fairbairn, co-owner of Manzana Shoes in Bell Street, said: “It has been nice to see our customers back.

“Trading has been quite normal so far and it would be nice if that continued.

“People get boots for Christmas so they come in and try them on. As long as that happens, and the children come in for their things, we’ll be all right.

“Making up for the whole of November is perhaps going to be quite tricky.

“I stayed open for a while for the late night shopping but we really didn’t see anyone.”

David Rodger-Sharp, who runs the jewellers of the same name in Duke Street, said most of his customers from Wednesday to Friday were people wanting jewellery repairs but on Saturday and Sunday most were gift shopping. “The weekend was great,” he said. “I had five staff in on Saturday and they were busy for the whole day.

“People were coming in because they had been given ‘permission’ to buy themselves a present from their partner, that kind of thing.

“Instead of maybe coming out individually, they were also coming out together and making sure they got the perfect gift.

“People are still very price-sensitive. They want to support local but they want to feel they are getting value for money and they want the experience too.

“We feel relatively confident that we’re going to have a good Christmas because people want to support local businesses.

“That really is the key message — if you think you can get it online, check the high street first.”

Sam Jonkers, of Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street said: “It has been lovely to have customers back in again because you can do a certain amount remotely but it’s not the same as in person. We have had a good start to December but we’re quite lucky because we have managed to buy lots of lovely bits and pieces of stock and books that make presents and that has definitely helped us.

“It has been quieter than normal but people have been fairly optimistic and generally relatively happy to come and browse. People do seem to have the confidence to come in. I was worried that might not be the case but it seems they are happy to be back out.”

Emma Downes, joint manager of the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street, said: “We are as busy now as we usually are the week before Christmas and all of us are working flat out.

“We are having to shut at 4.30pm in order to put stock out and place overnight orders. However, we are still open for click and collect until 5.30pm.

“Condensing the usual Christmas trading into three weeks, in combination with covid restrictions, was always going to be a unique challenge.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers for supporting us.”