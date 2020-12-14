Tree records upgrade

UP to £15,000 is to be spent by Henley Town Council on software to manage its stock of trees.

A manual system is currently used for recording information on the 2,000-plus trees. When a tree is surveyed, its location is drawn on a map and the details are recorded on a spreadsheet or word document with corresponding tree numbers.

A report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee said: “Good record keeping, enabled by good tree management software, is considered essential to mitigate the potential risks and costs to the council.

“Tree management software combines electronic mapping of trees with the facility to hold a large amount of information relating to individual/groups of trees. Information includes species, age, stage in life cycle, special features, condition of tree from surveys past and present, past and planned works by whom and when, cost, photos.”

Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said the council was “almost in the stone age” working with paper maps and spread sheets.

She added: “We need to look after these trees and this software is a way we could do that very efficiently and effectively.”

The trees are located in various places, including parks, roadside verges, amenity and wildlife areas, Fairmile Cemetery and the two allotment sites.

The committee also agreed to spend up to £9,000 on essential work to trees at the chalk bank off Valley Road.