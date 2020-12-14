Monday, 14 December 2020

Graves buy back deal

UNUSED or unwanted grave plots at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley can now be bought back by the town council and resold.

It has agreed to amend the cemetery’s rules following a number of offers of plots for sale.

A report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee said: “Often people move away from Henley and then either can’t afford to pay treble charges or want to be buried near to where they have settled.

“Recently there have been several requests for the council to buy back pre-purchased and unused plots.”

Transferring a plot back to the council will be permitted on the following basis:

• It is considered resellable following a site visit.

• The council refunds the purchase price pro rata for the length of the lease remaining minus an admininstrative charge of £50.

