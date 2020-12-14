Monday, 14 December 2020

Food outlet

A NEW food outlet is to open Henley.

Sage and Squash is to move into the former Sharps unit in Bell Street.

It will offer “fresh, convenient and wholesome” food as well as coffee, pastries and cakes for customers to take away or to eat on the premises.

A notice in the window of the shop says the business is “coming soon”.

Sharps, which sold bedroom and office furniture, closed in September last year.

