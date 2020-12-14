Monday, 14 December 2020

MP welcomes move to help autistic people

JOHN HOWELL has welcomed new measures to change the way people with autism are treated.

The Henley MP, who sits on the Council of Europe, spoke during a committee meeting, urging fellow members to get behind “autism-friendly” policies.

He said: “We need to start seeing those with autism as ‘differently able’, not as disabled. I fully applaud the charity in my constituency, Music for Autism, which encourages musicians to work with those with autism. I am very concerned that when those with autism appear in court as witnesses we make the courts as autism-friendly as possible. Similarly, our Parliaments tend to be noisy and very autism-unfriendly. We need to do more to make them autism-friendly.”

Recommendations from the meeting included developing national strategies that take a holistic approach. Members agreed there should be mandatory autism training for social workers, teachers, doctors and police officers. Extra support was recommended for autistic people in educational settings and workplaces

