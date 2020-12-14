Shop raffle

Monday, 14 December 2020

A CHARITY raffle is being held by the Laurence Menswear shop in Henley.

Owner Laurence Morris usually raises money for a good cause by selling mulled wine and mince pies at the Henley Chrismas Festival but that has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead the Duke Street shop is holding the raffle for a case of Laithwaites wine in aid of the Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, which cares for disabled young people.

Mr Laurence will also donate a percentage of his sales made in the run-up to Christmas.

