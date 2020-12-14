Permanent hope is available to us all

I RECENTLY came across some Christmas statistics which may give us all some wisdom as we approach Christmas this year:

Fifty-eight British people were injured last year by using sharp knives instead of screw drivers.

Thirty-ne British people have died this century by watering their Christmas trees while the fairy lights were plugged in.

Nineteen British people have died since 2016 believing that Christmas decorations were chocolate.

Four broken arms were reported in British hospitals in 2018 after cracker-pulling accidents

Eighteen British people had serious burns in 2000 trying on a new jumper with a lit cigarette in their mouth.

Learning from these blunders would certainly fall into the category of “Christmas wisdom” but true wisdom covers not just temporal safety but eternal safety.

In Matthew we are told: “Wise men… came… asking” (Matthew 2:1-2).

It is foolish to rush into action without pausing but the wise are not afraid to ask questions.

The wise men who searched for Jesus were skilled in philosophy, medicine and natural science. They were the intellectuals of their day. They came because their curiosity had been aroused by a special star.

If we wish to be wise we too need to ask questions. In the first instance we need to ask not just “Where is the baby born to be king of the Jews?” but “Who is this baby born to be the king of the Jews?”

Like the wise men, we need to examine the evidence to find out who Jesus is and in particular to examine the Gospels.

When we do that we do not simply read the accounts of the birth but also the accounts of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. The wise will not be satisfied simply with their impressions gained as a child. Instead the wise come to the Gospel story with adult minds and ask adult questions.

Will you let me challenge you to do that? I have found there is no other way for accounting for Jesus than finding him to be the son of God and saviour of the world.

Hope since March has been in short supply but permanent hope is available to us all in Jesus.

Peter Abelard (1079-1142), the Christian French philosopher and theologian, put it like this: “The first key to wisdom is assiduous and frequent questioning. For by doubting we come in inquiry and by inquiry we arrive at truth.”