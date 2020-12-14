Council could make money from electric car charging points

FOUR electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in Henley but a town-wide solution needs more investigation.

Town councillors have agreed to put the fast-

charging devices in the Mill Meadows car park but have not yet agreed a supplier after hearing there was an opportunity for the council to earn money from them.

A report to the recreation and amenities committee had recommended using renewable energy firm JoJu, which would pay for the installation of the machines.

The contract would last 15 years, or until six times the capital costs had been returned, whichever was the sooner, and then the charging points would be owned by the council.

The spaces would replace five conventional bays and be free to use so the council would lose the current parking fees from them.

The committee heard that JoJu already works with 50 public sector organisations but a Henley resident who is an expert said the council would be missing a revenue opportunity by agreeing to this deal.

James O’Neill, who lives in Highlands Lane, is chief commercial officer of Innogy, an energy company based in Germany and a subsidiary of Eon.

He said the council could offer spaces in car parks with charging points for overnight use that could be booked via an app.

“You have some amazing advantages in terms of your offering to consumers,” said Mr O’Neill.

“In the EV environment, as we see it currently, there’s a lot of models being proposed to councils where you only see a portion of the revenue opportunity.

“What concerns me is that invariably the offerings made to councils at present don’t factor in things like working with logistics fleets that come into this area, highly polluting vehicles which are all due to turn into electric vehicles.

“You have an opportunity to create a fully fledged eco-system. We’re in the world of technology and integrated living where everyone can connect via their phones to pretty much everything.

“EV charging in the current climate is often a side offering which is not connected. I’m hopeful that you’ll look at the opportunity to factor in additional revenue streams beyond just charging.”

Mr O’Neill said he would be happy to help the council’s climate emergency 2030 working group.

The group, which was formed before the council declared a climate emergency in February, is investigating a number of issues, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the town, to help reduce Henley’s carbon footprint. Councillor Laurence Plant, who invited Mr O’Neill to the meeting, said his main interest was in a town-wide solution and Innogy could create a system that would earn the council revenue.

He added: “The only reason that a company like JoJu wants to do something like this is revenue.

“Any other argument is obviously foolish otherwise they wouldn’t bother paying the installation costs — no sound business would.”

The charging points would allow most vehicles to be charged in two to four hours.

The committee agreed that delegated powers to decide a supplier would be given to town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, in consultation with projects officer Fiona Hewer and the climate working group.

There are already two charging points in both the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks but these are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council.