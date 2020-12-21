Monday, 21 December 2020

Access improved

A RAMP has been installed at a Benson beauty spot to enable pedestrians to access it.

This is an alternative to the steep concrete steps into Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

Meanwhile, more than 
200 trees have been planted at the site to enhance its biodiversity and replace the blackthorn trees that were removed for safety reasons.  

These were provided by the Woodland Trust and members of Wallingford Green Gym helped plant them.

A garden at the entrance is managed by the Benson Nature Group with the aim of helping children to learn about wild pollinators.

The land was bequeathed to the council by Mr West, a farmer and landowner, in 1980 on the condition that it was used as a children’s playground.

It is used by the scouts and is open to all.

