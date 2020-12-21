Monday, 21 December 2020

Mirrors approved

A COUPLE have won planning permission for a huge wall of mirrors at a riding arena in Britwell Salome.

Adam and Susie McConkey want the training aids at their home in Orchard Close, Britwell Salome, because their daughter Jessica is a dressage rider with the GB junior team.

Other residents objected, saying the mirrors would be out of character with the rural area and would cause light pollution.

But South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee has approved the application following a site visit in September.

It said the  proposal would comply with the relevant policies and, subject to conditions, would not “significantly harm” the character of the site or the surrounding area.

The mirrors, which are already in place, are 20m (65ft 6in) long and up to 2.6m (8ft 5in) high but the couple say the visual impact will be reduced by extra tree planting behind them.

