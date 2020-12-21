Monday, 21 December 2020

Speed checks

NEW speed indicator devices could be used in the Watlington area as soon as January.

Two devices have been bought by the parish council.

One will be for use in the town and the other will be shared with Swyncombe Parish Council and the Cuxham with Easington Parish Meeting.

The areas earmarked for their use are Howe Road and Hill Road in Watlington as well as around Christmas Common.

