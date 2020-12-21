Never mind covid-19, here’s 23 shop windows that tell you.. it’s Christmas

MORE than 20 businesses took part in the Henley Christmas window display competition this year, writes Gee Harland.

Every retailer who made an effort to decorate their window was automatically entered into the contest, which had the theme of “Christmas in Henley”.

Timber Windows in Hart Street took the first place with its display of a golden nutcracker figurine in a boat.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who was one of judges, said it was difficult to judge a winner as the standard was so high, so we thought we’d offer you the opportunity to choose your favourite from the other entries shown here.

The judges were, pictured left to right, Richard Rodway, partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, Mayor Ken Arlett, winner Lynette Tweedy of Timber Windows, Carolyn Molyneux, of Delegate Office and Conference Services and Mayoress Dororthy Arlett as well as Helen Barnett, the town and community manager.