Glowing reference

A DRY cleaners in Henley was excited to receive a message of praise from a famous face last week.

Reids of Henley in Reading Road said it was not an average Sunday when an email came through fromformer Prime Minister Theresa May, who is a regular customer.

The Maidenhead MP, who is often spotted in Henley shopping, said: “We have used Reids for some years and have always been very happy with their service.

“Not only are they very efficient but they take really good care of the clothes. Providing a good service really matters to them. They will always be my first choice.”