Monday, 21 December 2020

Cafe re-opens

A COFFEE shop in Henley will open for the first time in nine months tomorrow (Saturday).

Costa Coffee in Duke Street has been closed since the first coronavirus lockdown in March. It has been refurbished while shut.

