Driver trial

A VAN driver accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Henley is to face trial in May.
Arif Hussain, 35, has denied causing the death of Mary Holt, 84, by driving his Ford Transit van without due care and attention.
Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, opted for a trial at Oxford Crown Court, on May 10, the second anniversary of the incident in Northfield End.
