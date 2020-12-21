Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver trial

A VAN driver accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Henley is to face trial in May.

Arif Hussain, 35, has denied causing the death of Mary Holt, 84, by driving his Ford Transit van without due care and attention.

Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, opted for a trial at Oxford Crown Court, on May 10, the second anniversary of the incident in Northfield End.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33