Monday, 21 December 2020

Energy audits

ENERGY audits have been carried out at the d:two centre and the YMCA in Henley.

These are designed to find out how the buildings can be made more environmentally friendly and energy efficient and are part-funded by Greener Henley.

The town council’s climate emergency 2030 working group is in talks with Valley Road Primary School about an audit and has offered one to both the Hart and Bell surgeries.

