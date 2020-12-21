Thousands more electric car charging points needed

THOUSANDS of kerbside charging points will be needed in Henley to service the expected increase in electric car ownership.

A meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group heard that many homes didn’t have off-street parking.

The group is aiming to reduce the town’s carbon footprint to zero in a number of ways, including a network of publicly provided EV charging points.

From the year 2030 the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned.

The meeting heard that Henley’s residents had a total of about 6,500 cars. If all of these were to be substituted in 2030 by electric vehicles, there would be a 15 per cent saving of the town’s footprint.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is working on an electric strategy for the county, while South Oxfordshire District Council is considering increasing its four charging points in its car parks in Henley.

But group chairman Tony Hoskins said this would only “scratch the surface” compared with the demand by 2030 and beyond.

He said: “The question really is, ‘How do we do an infrastructure strategy?’

“We have to have charging points that are installed directly on the kerbside. Really the council has to demonstrate it has an infrastructure plan, whether it’s with Oxfordshire County Council or whether it’s independent, but it can’t sit back and just hope it’ll be all right on the day.”

Members of the group have been carrying out surveys to establish the likely demand for charging points in the streets.

It was estimated that there were roughly 4,600 homes and the proportion without off-street parking ranged from nine per cent in St Mark’s Road to 65 per cent in the Reading Road area. The figure for the Greys Road and surrounding area was 43 per cent.

Mr Hoskins said another issue was installation. While in London there were lampposts with a power supply on the kerbsid, this was not the case in Henley and the pavements were also narrower.

“Even using lampposts, you’d still have trailing cables,” he said.

Henley currently has two charging points in both the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks, which are the district council’s responsibility, and four more are planned for the Mill Meadows car park, for which the town council is responsible.

The group will look at the possibility of using other car parks, such as the one for Makins recreation ground, the one for the “top shops” in Greys Road and the one at the station.