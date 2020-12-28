Countryside walks with fields and hills

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must still

book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: Boxing Day, 2pm (four miles), meeting at Henley town hall. Walk up Pack and Prime Lane to Cowfields Farm. Paths may be muddy.

Tuesday, 10.30am (five miles), meet the Old Kiln, Nettlebed. Undulating walk through woods and fields. Dogs on short leads. Optional pub stop at the end.

Wednesday, 10.30am (three miles), meet at bridge car park in Wallingford. Walk from Wallingford to Benson and return via Wallingford Castle.

Thursday, 9.30am (14.5 miles), meeting at the Watlington Hill National Trust car park. A hilly walk taking in Northend, Ibstone and Cowleaze. It will be possible to shorten the walk if the weather is poor. Bring a picnic.

New Year’s Day, 10.30am (6.5 miles), meeting at bend in road by the Five Horsehoes pub in Maidensgrove. Walk from the village to Stonor and Pishill, taking in two hills and good views. Bring your own picnic and chair.

New Year’s Day, 11.45am (three miles), meeting at bend in road by the Five Horsehoes pub in Maidensgrove. Walk from Maidensgrove to Crocker End. There will be some hills but they will be taken slowly. Bring your own picnic and chair.

January 3, 10am (nine miles), meeting at the Hambleden public car park. A circular walk from Hambleden via Turville and Fingest. One steep but short hill, otherwise undulating.

January 5, 10.30am (five miles), meeting at car park in Goring. Walk along the Thames Path and into Great Chalkwood.

January 6, 10.30am (3.75 miles), meeting at Chequers Lane, Fingest. A walk in the local area.

January 7, 9.30am (13.5 miles), meeting at the Hambleden public car park. Walk the Bucks bank of the River Thames (water level permitting) and then a hilly walk via Middle Assendon, Bix, Bix Bottom, Lodge Farm, Stonor, Bosmore Farm, or vice versa. Bring picnic.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk