Thousands of new trees being planted

MORE than 1,000 shrubs and trees will be planted in Medmenham by the end of January.

Patrick Fleming, tree

co-ordinator for Greener Henley, said 400 were planted before Christmas and another 700 would follow next month.

About 50 trees were planted on the land, which is north of the A4155, last year and the owner was happy for more to be placed on her land.

Mr Fleming said: “The primary motivation is planting trees that will sequester carbon.

“Part of this exercise is gaining the confidence of the landowners that we’re not mucking about, that we’re serious. We’re saying, ‘Look, we have planted these trees, we’re doing it properly’.

“This is a lovely secluded spot and there are various footpaths across it and I hope enhancing it will make it a really lovely place to walk.”

Some of the trees came from the Conversation Volunteers, a community volunteering charity, and were funded by OVO Energy.

Greener Henley has added some saplings it had grown and the landowner has also contributed.

Mr Fleming said that he and Fiona Hewer, Henley Town Council’s projects officer, would be developing a tree strategy for the whole of its estate.

He estimated that there were at least 100 trees a year falling down or being felled and his aim was for 1,000 trees a year to be planted in the parish of Henley.

In October hundreds of trees were planted around 40 Acre Field and the Chalk Bank. Another 200 were planted in the grounds of The Henley College.

Ribbon, a telecommunications company from Maidenhead, funded the project as part of its annual service day.

About 30 employees helped with the planting and the company is prepared to help plant 2,000 trees in October next year.

Meanwhile, three oak saplings have been given to Stoke Row Primary School by a landowner in the village along with two rowan trees left over from October’s planting.