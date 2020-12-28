Less use of leisure centre

THE number of visitors to Henley leisure centre has fallen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gym facilities were reintroduced in July and the swimming pool was re-opened in September. Members have to book in order for the centre to manage numbers.

The centre is run by GLL on behalf of South Oxfordshire District Council under the name Better.

Centre manager Kevin Williams said: “The numbers have not returned to where they were following the first lockdown based on what we would expect and the November lockdown was another blow for us.

“We opened the pool in Henley slightly later than we did at our other centres and we asked people to come ready to swim with no changing facilities.

“The worry is that we are seeing other leisure facilities closing, such as Swindon Oasis, and it is a case of ‘if you don’t use it you will lose it’.

“The leisure centre is not in danger of closing at the moment but it is a concern.

“The industry as a whole has taken on a lot of extra costs and has limited income due to the reduced numbers.”

One member of staff has been made redundant this year. Many of the remaining staff work flexible hours and some are still on furlough.

The leisure centre operates a one-way system and cleaning is carried out regularly by staff who have been specially trained.

Mr Williams said: “The biggest and most frustrating part of this is that I have not had any issues or complaints about anything we have introduced.

“Everybody who has come back has been very happy and felt safe with the procedures we have put in place. We want to get the message out there that we are a covid-secure facility.

“I saw a study recently that only 1.3 per cent of covid cases have been linked to leisure centres and gyms.

“We need customers to come and see how well it is going and how clean the centre is.”