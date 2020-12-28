Monday, 28 December 2020

Temporary craft shop

Temporary craft shop

A POP-UP crafts and gifts shop has opened in Henley.

The temporary business, run by Lisa and Matt Hitch, was launched on Friday at the former D J King jewellers shop in Bell Street, which was taken over by fellow jeweller David Rodger-Sharp earlier this year.

Mr Rodger-Sharp, who owns a shop of the same name in Duke Street, intends to convert it into a second outlet with an on-site workshop.

The work hasn’t started yet so he offered the unit to Mr Hitch, whom he employed as a goldsmith over the summer, and his wife Lisa, a qualified silversmith.

The shop sells goods made by local suppliers, including soaps, pottery, prints, paintings and models.

Mr and Mrs Hitch, from Emmer Green, are regular exhibitors at the Henley arts trail and many of their goods are made by members of the Bix Art Group.

