Covid cash for families

FAMILIES or individuals struggling with their finances because of covid-19 can now access support.

Oxfordshire councils have received £1.37 million from the Government’s new covid-19 winter grant scheme to support those in greatest need.

They are working with voluntary and community organisations including Citizens Advice.

Ian Hudspeth, leader of the county council, said: “Our schemes are aimed at supporting families with children, with most of the money to be spent on this group.

“Other households struggling directly or indirectly due to the impact of covid-19 will also be assisted with the costs of food and other essential items.”

Support will also be available through food banks and other community services.