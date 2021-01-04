GAP-AFRICA is a Henley-based charity working in Kenya to educate more than 7,000 children.

We have a proud record of using 100 per cent of donations to support our work as we are all volunteers and absorb any costs, such as airfares, ourselves.

Our partner in Kenya, Savage Wilderness Safaris, organises adventure bike rides in Africa.

The next major event will be a trip to see the magnificent mountain gorillas and is mainly in Uganda.

This trip is for the regular cyclist who will probably want to bring out his or her own bike but offers a dream adventure.

Africa seen from a bike saddle is so different, with a pace that allows you to absorb so much more of the people and their culture as well as the added surprises of wildlife on the way.

Gap-Africa has secured a block of places on this ride so please get in touch if you are interested. It is also an excellent corporate tool in teambuilding.

Our last participation was a ride from Nairobi to Cape Town with African Spokes, all organised by SWS, and this convinced us of the suitability of a trip like this for just about everyone.

After the covid-dominated year, everyone I know is itching to get out there and stretch themselves and have a unique time.

Planning will need to start as soon as possible — good preparation is the key to a safe and successful trip.

We also have our own bike ride, all within Kenya, in either autumn 2021 or in 2022, depending on covid. We appreciate that this is a difficult time to try to raise funds but all support will be gratefully received by the recipients who we have worked so hard for.

To make a donation, please send a cheque made out to Gap-Africa to Marcel Wagner at 22 Wilson Avenue, Henley, RG9 1ET or make a payment direct into the charity’s account at Barclays Bank, Henley, sort code: 20-39-53, account number: 33422186. Please reference with your name.

For more information, visit www.gap-africa.org or email marcel.wagner@

gap-africa.org

Marcel Wagner