Elf trail winners

THE winners of an elf trail competition in Henley have been announced.

Children had to find “elves” in windows across the town, with each featuring a letter of the alphabet to spell out a festive word.

They then had to post their entry forms in Santa’s postbox on the steps of the town hall.

Correct entries went into a prize draw with the winners  selected at random.

The winner was Maisie Clark, four, with Joseph Van Der Hart, nine, in  second place, Cosette Morris, five, in third and Emelia Silvey, six, in fourth.

They will receive prizes donated by the Mr Simms Sweetshop in Bell Street.

The competition was run by the town council and sponsored by Delegate Office & Conference Services.

