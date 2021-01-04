Ten years ago...

GPs and chemists in the Henley area have run out of flu vaccines due to a surge in demand . Some are running low on stocks and are unsure when they will be able to replenish them. Hundreds of people in the area are suffering from flu amid the shortage of vaccines. Surgeries say they have noted a rise in people suffering flu-like symptoms and respiratory problems while a handful of swine flu patients are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

A pigeon brought traffic in Henley to a standstill after getting stuck in roof netting. Firefighters were called in to rescue the bird from the top of a 40ft building in Bell Street. The road had to be closed for almost an hour during the incident on Wednesday, causing traffic queues in Hart Street, Duke Street and Reading Road.

A zoologist has been made a CBE in the New Year’s honours. Professor Charles Godfray, from Nuney Green, was honoured for services to science. He is Hope Professor of Entomology at the University of Oxford. Prof Godfray was awarded the Scientific Medal of the Zoological Society of London in 1994 and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2001.