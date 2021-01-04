Twenty five years ago...

PLUNGING temperatures and icy conditions caused major disruption in the Henley area over the New Year weekend. Motorists faced icy roads and patchy fog and police dealt with a number of accidents. Saturday’s icy rain made pavements dangerously slippery for pedestrians.

A 500-seater concert hall or hillside viewing point over Henley could be put forward as projects to usher the town into the next millennium. Covering Falaise Square or building a new day centre have also been suggested. The proposals have been put forward by The Henley Society, which formed a special millennium working party to look at possible projects.

Controveresy has flared following the announcement of a £280,000 grant from the Millennium Commission towards the cost of a proposed footbridge and cycleway linking Wargrave and Shiplake. News of the grant was definitely not welcome to a group of residents in Loddon Drive, Wargrave, adjacent to the point which the bridge would meet the Berkshire bank. They are fervently opposed to the cycleway aspect of the plans.