A hundred years ago...

A DINNER and smoking concert was held at the White Hart Hotel in connection with the Henley Company, 4th Battalion, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Light Infantry, on Wednesday evening, which about 30 people attended.

No more enjoyable gathering takes place locally at Christmas time than the annual party given to the staff of Phyllis Court Club and their friends. This year was no exception to the rule and it was a merry event that took place in the luncheon court on New Year’s Eve. The room had been charmingly decorated for the occasion with Japenese lanterns, fairy lamps etc, and presented a pleasing appearance.

The infants of St Mary’s Sunday School had their Christmas treat on December 30. The little ones assembled at about 4pm. An excellent tea was the first attraction and it was thoroughly enjoyed.