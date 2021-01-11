Last chance to comment

Monday, 11 January 2021

Henley and Harpsden Neighbourhood Plan

RESIDENTS of Henley and Harpsden have only four more days to have their say on future development in the area.

A survey on the parishes’ joint neighbourhood plan, which is being revised by Henley Town Council with input from Harpsden Parish Council, will close on Monday.

The plan, which will help to identify future housing needs, most be completed by the end of his year.

The survey follows a series of focus groups.

A leaflet has been sent to every household explaining how to complete it.

For more information, visit www.surveymonkey.
co.uk/r/HFF7YD3

