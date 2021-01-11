Fifty years ago...

THE Royal College of Physicians has called for a national campaign to stamp out cigarette smoking. Harry Wright, landlord of the Bottle and Glass Inn in Binfield Heath, said: “When my cigarette stocks run out I’m not going to sell anymore.”

A new club dedicated to giving practical and financial help to those in distress was formed in Henley this week. Called the Lions Club of Henley, it is part of an international organisation and was fostered by the Reading branch. Its first 16 members, all businessmen living in and around Henley, were inducted at an inauguration ceremony at the Little Angel on Monday evening.

The quarterly reports to the Oxfordshire education committee include a proposal to add 75 places to Gillotts School in Henley at an estimated cost of £36,663. The finance and general purposes sub-committe says this would help cater for rising numbers. It is estimated that the number of pupils at Gillotts in 1973 will be 898 compared with more than 600 now.